Walter Cochran

Walter St. Clair Cochran III April 2nd 1946 ~ January 1st 2019

Corky, one of life’s true gents!

Born in Great Lakes, Illinois and raised in San Diego he came from a military family of which he was very proud. A US Marine and 2 tour Vietnam Veteran…a family man who was happiest out on his Harley riding through God’s country.

Over the years he spent time in Canada, having a daughter, Leslie and grandson, Ashleigh whom he loved so much. He will be deeply missed by his wife Sally from Belfast, Northern Ireland and his family including 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandkids. Corky also had 3 brothers, Mick and family (Fallon), Barry, Jill and family (Fallon) and Scott, Sue and family (Visalia, CA) .

Corky spent a lot of time in Northern Ireland with many friends and family who will always remember him with fondest memories. Corky now joins his beloved mother and father in heaven.

A military service will be held at 10 AM, July 25, 2019 at ‘Veterans Memorial Cemetery’ in Fernley and a celebration of Corky’s life will follow in Fallon.