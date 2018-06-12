August 2, 1929 ~ May 31, 2018

Walter Neal Moline, born August 2nd, 1929, succumbed to a long battle with cancer at his home in Minden on Thursday, May 31st, 2018.

Walt was born in Los Angeles, CA, and graduated from Manual Arts High School in 1947. He attended Los Angeles City College and worked as an auto mechanic until he enlisted with the Marine Corps in 1950.

After serving in the Marines for a short time, Walt was transferred to the Pensacola Navy Air Training Base. He became a naval aviator and flew a Corsair fighter-bomber off of the USS Essex during the Korean War. Upon completion of his tours of duty in Korea, Walt attended and graduated from Cal State Los Angeles. He went on to work as a draftsman for Douglas Aircraft, a sales representative for Fairbanks Morse diesel engines, and as a sales representative for the Byron Jackson Pump Co. of Los Angeles. Over the course of his 28 years with Byron Jackson, he was promoted to Worldwide Industry Manager. Walt traveled extensively during his long career, and negotiated pump sales and installations with foreign governments, contractors, and private enterprises. As evidenced by his passports and stories, he managed to visit most of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North and South America by the time he retired.

After retirement, Walt moved from Long Beach to Minden to form Moline Builders, Inc. with his son and daughter-in-law. He was active in land and real estate development until 1998, after which he remained a valued friend and mentor to his son.

He is survived and remembered by his son Dave; his daughter Dawn; his granddaughters Amanda, Melissa, Molly, and Monica; his daughter-in-law Laura; his son-in-law Steven; and his older sister Rosemary Stanslow.

Walt's level head, good humor, and generosity were cherished by everyone who knew him, and he will be missed immensely.