Warren Pickard

April 11, 1959 ~ April 24, 2018

Warren passed ending his earthly duties on April 24, 2018. He has gone onto eternal life with his heavenly Father waiting for his earthly family to join him.

Warren was born to Glenn Pickard and Phyllis Jean Pickard (Cooper) in Dallas, Texas.

He leaves behind a family who loves him. Brothers, Ronald, Glenn Jr., Jim, Daryl and step brother Michael; sisters, Brenda, Nancy, Kathy, mother, Phyllis Jean Feldstein and step father Ronald Feldstein. These two families were joined together by marriage in 1973.

No service was requested by him, but there will be a gravesite dedication.

In lieu of flowers donatations to the SPCA of Northern Nevada in his name as he was an avid animal lover.