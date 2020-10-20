Warren Thayer

Provided Photo

Warren Thayer of Minden, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020.

He was born in Queens, NY and was an only child. At a young age, his family moved to Lomita, CA where he grew up. Warren was a standout on the high school and college tennis teams. He graduated from Narbonne High and went to work for the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier.

A few years later, he providentially was hired by the Southern California Gas Co., who he worked for the remainder of his career. Warren was known for being friendly and a hard worker. After retiring, he and his wife relocated to Minden, where they have enjoyed living for the last 25 years. Seeing a need and utilizing his leadership gifts, Warren founded and coordinated the Douglas County Sheriff’s Citizen Patrol program for more than 15 years.

Warren is survived by his loving wife, Beverly; by his daughter, Cindy Duhn (Thore); by son, Scott Thayer (Karen); and by his four grandchildren, Joshua, Rebekah (Ben), Travis, and Zachary. Warren will be greatly missed, fondly remembered, and never forgotten by his family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at Eastside Memorial Park on Friday, October 23 at 11:00am, with visitation at 10:00am.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Warren Thayer to your favorite charity.