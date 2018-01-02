September 28, 1938 ~ December 29, 2017

Wayne Pershing McAnally, a native Roseville resident, went to be with the Lord on December 29, 2017 after a long battle with Alzheimers.

Born to Dr. James F. and Marie (Gold) McAnally on September 28,1938. Graduated from Roseville High School, Class of 1957. He graduated from San Francisco College of Mortuary Science, receiving the Mu Sigma Alpha outstanding Academic Proficiency Award.

He was very active in his community and to name a few, he was a member of Masonic Lodge #222, Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and the Roseville Cemetery Board of Directors.

He loved photography, hunting and fishing with his son.

His careers included co-ownership of an ambulance service, funeral director and embalmer, and he retired after 30 years from the Southern Pacific Railroad as an electrician.

Wayne always had a passion for helping families through the loss of their loved ones. After retiring he enjoyed traveling around the states and abroad and tinkering in his workshop. He will always be remembered for his friendly nature, positive attitude and love of family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marian Zyss.

He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Barbara; his son, Paul Jay (Winli); brother, Jim (Ginny); step-daughter, Leanne (Jon) Kramp; step-sons, Randy and Robert (Debbie) Beers; grandchildren, Parker and Sierra McAnally; step-grandchildren Melinda Dougan, Jordan Beers and Lauren Riley; and nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to: Visitation from 4 – 7 pm on Friday, January 5 at Cochrane Wagemann Funeral Directors, 103 Lincoln St, Roseville, CA.

A Celebration of his life on Saturday, January. 6 at 12:30 pm Oak Ave Free Methodist Church, 8790 Oak Avenue, Orangevale, CA. with a luncheon reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Placer County SPCA, Oak Ave Free Methodist Church of Orangevale missionary fund or charity of your choice.