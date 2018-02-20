June 19, 1931- January 16, 2018

Wayne (Skip) Jackson was born to Archie Andrew Jackson and Essie Collins Jackson on June 19, 1931, in Ok. And died Jan. 16, 2018 at the age of 86, in Lake Havasu Az. where he lived.

Skip was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters. Dorthy Curtis, Charlie Jackson, Martha Mandry, Archie Jackson, and Jessie Jackson. Skip was the last of his siblings.

September 1, 1951 he wed Ara Lou Willis. They were together for 44 years until her death in 1995. They had four kids Gregory Wayne Jackson (Terry), David Ross Jackson (Sheryl), Laura Kaye Gomes (Joe), Wayne Andrew Jackson. Skip was a welder and pipeliner until his retirement.

He met and married Pat Parson in June of 2000. Pat brought him two more daughters Lona and Lynn. Skip and Pat enjoyed golfing and square dancing. Pat was with him until his death.

Skip leaves behind his kids and his grandkids. Chris Jackson (Cassie) Jamie Swanson (Shannon) Thayne Gomes (Carin) Lance Gomes (Rachelle) Nick Gomes, Zach Jackson (Amy)Lou Jean Rose Jackson, Wayne Andrew Jackson 3rd, Michone Jackson, and 11 great grandkids. He will be missed by all.

A celebration of Skips life will be held at the Elks Hall 93 West Center Street in Fallon Nv. from 1 until 5 on Sat. Feb. 24th. please come and help us celebrate a life well lived.