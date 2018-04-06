January 17, 1939 – March 30, 2018

Wayne Snooks 79 was reunited with his beloved wife Lola on March 30, 2018.

Wayne was born to Jackson & Agnes Snooks on January 17, 1939 in Nevada. Wayne lived in Markleeville California, then Woodfords California. He attended Douglas High School, participating in football, basketball & track, graduating in 1958. Wayne enlisted in the Army March of 1960, and was shipped out to Schweinfurt Germany. Wayne pledged his life to Jesus in 1978 and retained his love for the Lord for the rest of his life. Wayne loved hunting, fishing & woodcutting.

He was survived by his sons Edward Snooks, Courtland Snooks, and Raymond Ruebottom & many daughters-in-law, lots of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, numerous cousin, nieces & nephews.

Service is Saturday the 14th of April 2018 at 10: 00 A.M. Dresslerville Gym 1585 Watashemu, Gardnerville Nevada.

Interment at Happy Hunting Grounds.