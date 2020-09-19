Wendy Ruth (Crosby) McConnel

Provided Photo

Wendy Ruth McConnell (Crosby), 69 of Dayton, Nevada passed away on September 12, 2020. Wendy was born on September 27, 1950 in Moncton, New Brunswick Canada. She was the oldest daughter of Dane and Margaret Crosby.

Wendy grew up in the Maritimes of Canada and moved with her family to Alberta in 1967. In 1974 she married the love of her life, Richard McConnell of High River, Alberta and together they raised a family on the farm. Wendy & Richard moved to Southern California in 1980 to the Santa Clarita Valley. It was here that Wendy began her career in nutrition services for the local school district. In 1991, following Richard’s retirement they moved to Dayton, Nevada and Wendy began her 25 years of service with the Carson City School District Nutrition Services. She made many close and lasting friendships with the staff & students. She was an outstanding cook, manager and was extremely dedicated to her work.

Wendy will be remembered for her love and devotion to her son Andrew, her indomitable spirit, for her care & concern for others and for cultivating long and enduring friendships.

She is survived by her son Andrew, her daughter-in-law Lisa and her cherished granddaughter, Kiana; her siblings, Peter, Jonathan ( Avonell), Karen, Peggy (Doug); her stepchildren, Nancy (Clare), Gary (Micaela), Bruce (Robin), Gail ( Gary); numerous nieces, nephews and step grandchildren.

Wendy was predeceased by her loving husband, Richard in 2001.

Wendy’s family would like to thank her friends and colleagues for their generosity & support.

A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 2-3 pm at Walton’s Chapel of the Valley in Carson City, Nevada.