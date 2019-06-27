Wiladean Boyer

February 1, 1932 – June 26, 2019Wiladean went to be with her Lord on June 26th in Yuma, Arizona.Wiladean was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan. She moved with her family to Fallon, Nevada. There she met and married Lyle Boyer. Wiladean worked for First National Bank of Nevada, which later became First Interstate Bank of Nevada. After retirement, she resided with her husband in Fallon, NV; later moving to Yuma, AZ.Wiladean is survived by her children, Stephen, Bruce, and Jan; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.Services will be held in Clover Valley, Nevada. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in her name to Crossroads Mission, Yuma, AZ.