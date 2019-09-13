William Arthur Kinkel June 10, 1944 – September 3, 2019

William Arthur Kinkel a resident of Virden, New Mexico was born June 10, 1944 to Arthur Lewis Kinkel and Ethel Katherine Schlapkohl Kinkel. Bill, as he was known by most, passed away September 3, 2019 at the Chandler Regional Medical Center with his loving wife, Shirley by his side.

Bill graduated from Douglas High School in 1962 and was later inducted into the DCSD Basketball Hall of Fame. After graduation he attended the New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Throughout his career Bill worked as a driller in the mining industry.

Bill leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Shirley Ann Kinkel, two children, Robert Lewis Kinkel of Germany and Michelle Lynn La Branch of Carson City, Nevada; two brothers, Michael Lewis Kinkel of Dayton and Gerald Vernon Kinkel (Betty) of Gardnerville, Nevada; four step children, Robert Pope (Juanita) of Ely, Nevada; Lennie Kennedy (Robert) of Cedar Vale, Kansas, Debra Trujillo (Nicholas) of Salt Lake City, Utah and Michael Rowe of Silver City, New Mexico; thirteen grandchildren; twenty eight great grand children and one great great grand child; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bill was pre deceased by his father and mother Art and Ethel Kinkel; two brother Robert and Lewis and a sister in law Delinda Kinkel.

Private family services for Mr. Kinkel will be conducted at a later date.