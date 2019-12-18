William “BIll” Arthur Port April 12, 1937 – October 18, 2019

William “Bill” Port, 82 years of age, passed on October 18, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with multiple cancers. He passed away at his home in Minden, Nevada with the love of his life Trish, whom he called his “Sunshine” and their sweet dog Beau at his side.

Bill was born in San Francisco, California. His family moved early in his childhood to the Lake Tahoe basin where he grew up. Bill relocated to Reno to work for Nevada Bell where he had a long, successful and fulfilling career. Many of the colleagues that he worked with developed into solid friendships that lasted the span of his life.

Bill loved to go RVing with Trish and their dogs. Visiting family in North Carolina was always a great cross-country RV adventure. His love of trains and the history behind them led Bill to spend time as a volunteer docent at the Nevada State Railroad Museum. Bill enjoyed skiing his entire life. Any day of the winter season, he could be spotted on the slopes of Diamond Peak. He often said he felt closest to God while skiing.

His proudest moment this year, was making a trip back east to walk his granddaughter down the aisle for her wedding.

Bill is survived by his wife Trish, daughter Cynthia, granddaughter Holly (Andrew), grandson Ryan (Sarah), great-grandson John and step sons Gary and Jody.

Bill’s life was well-lived and well-loved, a life that will be deeply missed.

A celebration of life will be held later next year. If you would like to honor Bill’s life , donations in his name may be made to the American Cancer Society.