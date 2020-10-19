William (Bill) C. Hughes

Provided Photo

Long time Fallon resident William (Bill) C. Hughes passed away with his family by his side on October 15, 2020 after a short illness. Bill was born July 27,1936 in Brentwood, California to Bert and Helen Hughes.

He had lived in Fallon for 51 years. He was a CPA, working for over 25 years for Sierra Welding Co. Bill loved camping and fishing with his family and friends and he enjoyed an occasional poker game.

Preceded in death by his parents, wife, Darline and son, William C. Hughes Jr.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Loralee Brooks; son, Bert Hughes and son and daughter-in-law Bryan and Alana Hughes; sisters Mona Decker and Marylee Macaluso; grandchildren, Nichole; Dylan; Brent; Brody; Taryn and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Mason and Alexia.

There will be no services per Bill’s request.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 775 423-8928