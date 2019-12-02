William (Bill) Deal

William A. (Bill) Deal June 8, 1929 – November 29, 2019

Bill Deal passed away peacefully with his family by his side on November 29, 2019. He was 90 years old.

Bill was born June 8, 1929 in Reno Nevada to Vernie Deal and Dorothy Ward Deal. He attended Reno schools graduating from Reno High School in 1946. Bill joined the Marine Corps and served his country for two years. Upon returning from service, Bill attended the University of Nevada, Reno where he was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, the boxing team and manager of the basketball team. After graduating in 1953, Bill moved to Fallon to take a teaching position at Oats Park School. He met his future wife, Audrey Young and they were married in 1956. They had three children, Kerry, Ron and Karen. Bill left teaching after four years and bought in to an insurance and real estate business. He subsequently opened a mobile home sales business and ran that for 25 years before retiring in 1991. Bill was actively involved in the community. He was a member of the Fallon Volunteer Fire Department, past president of the Fallon Rotary Club, member of the 20/30 Club, member of the Elks Lodge and served on the Churchill County Hospital Board for eight years. He organized and started up the Fallon Little League Football program and was an avid booster for Churchill County High School sports and UNR athletic events. Bill was a longtime member of the Epworth United Methodist Church. He loved hunting, fishing, camping and family outings. He went on numerous hunting trips with his many friends and family. In their retirement years, Bill and Audrey spent several winters in the Phoenix area and enjoyed summer times with family at their cabin at Lake Almanor.

Preceding Bill in death was his beloved wife of 58 years, Audrey.

Surviving Bill are brother, Bob Deal; children, Kerry Deal; Ron (Shawn) Deal; Karen Bennett; grandchildren, Geoff Deal; Jacqui (Tom) Nichols and Jennifer Deal. He is also survived by many friends and extended family members.

A service will be held on Friday December 6, 2019 at 11;00 a.m. at The Gardens Chapel in Fallon with a reception after at the Churchill County Fire Department.

The family has asked for any contributions in Bill’s memory to be made to the Epworth United Methodist Church 280 East Stillwater Ave. Fallon NV. 89406 or Churchill Animal Protection Society (CAPS) 5894 Pasture Rd. Fallon, NV. 89406

Arrangements are being handled by The Gardens Funeral Home, 2949 Austin Highway, Fallon, NV. 89406 (775) 423-8928