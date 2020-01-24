William “Bill” Reliford Sept. 6, 1939 ~ Jan. 18, 2020

William E. Reliford (Bill), 80, of Carson City, Nevada passed away on January 18, 2020. Born September 6, 1939 in East Peoria, Illinois, he was the son of the late Ed and Margie Reliford, brother Sonny, son Kurt and step son Chaz Hall.

For 31 years, Bill lived in Southern California and worked at UPS. He moved to Nevada in 1995. Bill was an avid sports fan and enjoyed the Chicago Cubs, Green Bay Packers, Nascar, playing golf and bowling!

Bill is survived by his wife of 33 years, Patti, along with his daughters Sonya Reliford of Boise, Idaho and Lisa Kangley of Castle Rock, Colorado, two step-sons James and Scott Hall of Carson City, Nevada, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, February 1st, at the Empire Ranch Golf Course at 1875 Fair Way, Carson City, Nevada. Flowers and sports attire welcome.