William “Bill” Webb

May 1, 1949 ~ January 27, 2018

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 24, 2018 from 12 pm – 4 pm at Toyiabe Golf Club, 19 Lighting W Ranch Rd. in Washoe Valley. There will a Military Presentation from 1:00 pm -1:15 pm.

In lieu of flowers donations maybe made to Search and Rescue by going to: http://www.washoesar.org. Click the link to donate to Search and Rescue Air Squadron. Make donations in Bill's memory.

Walton's Chapel of the Valley is trusted with arrangements.