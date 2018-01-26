William “Doc” Joseph Martin

September 23, 1928 – January 19, 2018

William "Doc" Martin, 89, of Sparks, Nevada passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on January 19, 2018.

Doc was born on September 23, 1928 in Ossining, New York to Raymond Martin and Marion Barrett Martin. One of 4 children, he attended Hastings on the Hudson Boarding School during his elementary years. After returning from Boarding School, he was raised by his father and step-mother, Ruth Kinsey. He attended Columbia High School in Maplewood, New Jersey where he excelled in football, basketball and track & field, participating in the Penn Relays as a high school athlete. During high school, he held a job as a horse stable attendant which gave him the urge to head West upon graduation and become a cowboy. Once in Wyoming, his dream of becoming a cowboy turned into a job setting fenceposts, much less glamorous than he had hoped. He then decided to join the Army/Airforce where he served as a Medic and Survival Instructor for 6 years and was instrumental in opening the Stead Airforce Base. Through the GI Bill, Doc was able to earn his undergraduate degree at the University of Nevada, Reno and went on to become a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, earning his degree at the University of California Davis.

He then relocated to Carson City, NV and on October 31, 1959 opened his private practice, Carson Animal Hospital. He served the surrounding communities for a number of years before retiring on April 11, 1984.

Doc was a very generous and philanthropic man who touched many lives through his service to others. He was one of the Founding Fathers of the Ormsby Association for Retarded Citizens (OARC), taught at the Stewart Indian School and instructed fitness classes at the Carson City Senior Center as well as throughout the State. Doc was perhaps best known for his service with Sertoma, helping to provide funding and resources for the hearing impaired. Doc held many local and national positions within Sertoma, eventually earning the highest honor of International President.

Doc loved to travel and was known to hop in his Cessna at a moment's notice to check out a new destination. He was also a member of the Civil Air Patrol. His hobbies included tinkering with his model trains, assembling jigsaw puzzles, hunting, fishing and golfing.

He is preceded in death by his parents and step-mother, brother Roger, sister Barbara and daughter Stefanie.

He leaves behind a loving wife of 37 years, Kathy; brother Dick; daughters Stephanie Mansfield (Mark), Carrie Martin (Barb) and Debbie Martin Bowling; sons Ron Martin and Michael Martin (Alison); stepson Chuck Gordon (Rennie); and grandchildren Colton, Katie, Clark, Josie and Jack.

A special thank you to the teams of doctors and nurses at Renown Hospital who cared for Doc during his final days.

A private family service will be held at a future date.