1942 ~ 2018

William J. Pfeifer, born on March 23, 1942 in Eureka, South Dakota, passed away peacefully in Carson City, NV.

Bill served proudly for 24 years in the US Navy, retiring as an AVCM. He moved to Fallon, Nevada from California 13 years ago, and belonged to the American Legion, VFW, Fleet Reserve, and the Eagles.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Luella (Clark); father, William Pfeifer; sister, Judy Pfeifer; and brother, Jim Pfeifer.

He is survived by his wife, Carol (Staley) Pfeifer; stepson and wife, Christopher and Teena Ladd; grandchildren, Kathlene Ladd and Jacob Ladd; and nephew Nicholas Pfeifer.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at the American Legion Hall, 90 N. Ada St., Fallon, NV, Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 2:00pm.

To share a memory of Bill, please visit http://www.fitzhenrysfuneralhome.net.