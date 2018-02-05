William J Webb

William J WebbFebruary 5, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) February 5, 2018William J Webb, 68, passed away January 27th, 2018 . Walton's Chapel of the Valley is in charge of her final arrangements, 775-882-4965 Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesDeborah Lee BaderJoshua Lee IrvineDerek R. ArcherRandy EvansPriscilla Ann Hooper-LynchTrending SitewideChurchill County Sheriff’s Office says body of Fallon man found in the desertConcerns growing over wild horses along Highway 50Crews extinguish blaze at Indian Hills homeTwo arrested at gunpoint, says Carson City Sheriff’s OfficeNevada parole board may face heavy turnover