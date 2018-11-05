William Louis Horning

William Louis HorningNovember 5, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) November 5, 2018William Louis Horning, 61, passed away on October 30, 2018 in Reno, Nevada. Arrangements are under the care of Walton's Chapel of the Valley, 775-882-4965. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesMichael Walter McKenzieJoAnne Embree PayneRichard “Dick” TatroJohn E. Frank JrThelma Elizabeth McSweeneyTrending SitewideFallon woman charged in 21-year-old Arizona murder case2018 Primary Election guide: Justice of the Supreme Court, Seat CCardoza gets life for 2nd-degree murder; appeal plannedNevada Supreme Court Seat G candidate questionsEarly voting sees heavy turnout in Nevada