William Michael Peart

July 2, 1947 ~ December 21, 2017

Mike passed away at home surrounded by family.

He retired after 45 years as a carpenter. His specialty was finish work and he was highly respected for his skills. Even after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, Mike went on to build a 700 sq. ft. addition to their home with the help of a few friends.

He loved NASCAR and was an avid fan of Sprint Car racing. He played his old honky-tonk roadhouse music loud and proud for all his neighbors to hear.

Mike is survived by his wife, Diane; his sisters, Kathleen and Colleen; brother Kelly; children, Aimee, Brandon, and Taylor; as well as several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Walton's, 1281 N. Roop St., Carson City at 11 am on January 27th, 2018. A Celebration of Life will be held directly after at the Elks Lodge on Nevada St.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in Mike's name to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network by visiting pancan.org/give. Wear a purple ribbon and wage hope against pancreatic cancer.