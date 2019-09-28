William Riordan September 21, 1926 ~ September 26, 2019

William passed away at home on September 26th, 2019, at the age of 93.

He was a World War II veteran and was employed in the gaming industry throughout Nevada.

William is survived by his wife Joyce; daughter Patti McCready; son and daughter-in-law Leo and Sandy Lucetti; grandson Jessi McCready; 2 great grandchildren, brother and sister-in-law, Don and Vicki Trimble and several nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.