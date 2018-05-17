October 7, 1940 – May 13th, 2018

William Rockenfelder of Carson City, NV passed unexpectedly on Sunday May 13, 2018.

William was born on October 7, 1940 in Warren, Ohio the first of six sons of Clayton and Anna Wiczen Rockenfelder. He went by "Bill" and graduated from Southeast High School in 1958. Bill worked at Republic Steel and then enlisted

in the United States Air Force in 1959. He was stationed at Nellis Air Force Base and received an honorable discharge in 1963.

William met Paula Hill in Las Vegas, NV and married in 1963. Bill and Paula moved to Sparks, NV in 1964. They had three daughters: Lynnette, Annette, and Karen. Bill and Paula divorced ten years later.

After several years, Bill met Eunice Williams and she became his wife of 38 years. Eunice's children are: Eva, Irene, Vickie James and Shauna Williams. All eight children were part of the 1980 Reno, NV church wedding ceremony. Bill was a patient and caring father to all.

Bill started his career in Sparks, NV with Southern Pacific Railroad and worked with the Railroad for over 38 years in several cities as Crew Dispatcher. Bill retired from the Railroad in Omaha NE, and he and Eunice moved back to the Carson City and Washoe Valley, NV area.

He enjoyed church and family events, ham radio-operator, league bowling , yard care, cooking, and square dancing. Bill's brother's mentioned that Bill did his very best at everything he did.

Loving memories of Bill will be carried on by his wife, Eunice, all eight children and eighteen grand children, eight great-grand children; and brothers Dave Rockenfelder of Findlay, Ohio; and Ed Rockenfelder of Newton Falls, Ohio.

Preceding William were his parents and his brothers: Jim Rockenfelder, Dennis Rockenfelder, and Paul Rockenfelder of Newton Falls, Ohio.

Service in memory of William Rockenfelder will be held on Saturday May 19 11:00 A.M, at: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 440 McClellan Dr, Carson City, NV 89704