William Shepard

William Edward Shepard Dec 27, 1927 ~ May 9, 2019

Bill was preceeded in death by his wife Laurie, his first wife Norma, his parents James Howard Shepard and Harriet Treem, his step-father John B. Clemens, his brothers James Howard "Shep" Shepard and John Clemens, and his sister Mary Pearl Shepard.

He is survived by his brother Jerry Clemens, his children Scott (Laura Traxler) Shepard, Brad (Denise Laxalt) Lingenfelter, Patty Julian, Julie (John Douglas) Lingenfelter, Jay (Patti) Lingenfelter, his grandchildren Steven, Kevin, Katerina, Cara, Marisa, Jesse L., Zoey, Jesse M., and Dwyte, his great grandchildren Dixie, Quincey, Penelope and Lincoln and the many children of his heart who he encouraged and loved throughout his life.

Bill was born in Nampa Idaho, subsequently his family moved to Riepetown Nevada, where he lived for most of his childhood. The family moved to Henderson, Nevada during his High School years. Bill graduated from High School in three years at the age of seventeen, as he was eager to join the Navy before the end of WWII. Upon his Honorable discharge from the Navy he returned to Nevada where he attended the University of Nevada Reno where he received a Bachelor’s degree in education with a math major and a physics and chemistry minor. He went on to be a well loved and respected teacher in San Francisco before joining the counseling department at San Francisco City College, where he continued to encourage and inspire students.

Upon his retirement from the college he threw himself into ranching and farming with his wife Laurie on their ranch in Fallon, Nevada, where he served on the board of the Truckee Carson Irrigation District.

Bill had a passion for golf, fishing and travel in his spare time and played semi-pro softball after college. In his later years he renewed his passion for the game of bridge. He was actively involved in several bridge groups and played competitively into his late eighties and early nineties. He became a Regional Master in 2016 and was working on becoming a NABC Master.

A Celebration of Bill’s Life will be held on Sunday September 8th 2019 from 1pm to 4pm, at the William N Pennington Life Center, 952 S. Maine Street, Fallon, NV 89406.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the William N. Pennington Life Center, attention Lisa Erquiaga, 952 S. Maine Street, Fallon, NV 89406.