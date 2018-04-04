Willis Mark Cormany

Willis Mark CormanyApril 4, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) April 4, 2018Willis Mark Cormany, 84 of Carson City, passed away on April 2, 2018. Arrangements are in the trusted care of Autumn Funerals & Cremations, 775-888-6800. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesMaryAnne Elizabeth Gagner-HommaMary Luisa VargasBunny PascalPatrick Anthony “Pat” ConroyTrending SitewideIn the (Ed’s) Doghouse, woman released after sobering up, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office.Report: Jilted Genoa man jumps from moving vehicleFour people killed in fiery Bridgeport crashChao in Carson for DOT eventCarson City housing market improved; cost still a concern