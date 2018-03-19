May 28, 1935 ~ March 18, 2018

Winifred Carol Hinkey, long time resident of Fallon, passed away peacefully at her home on March 18, 2018. Winifred was born May 28, 1935 in Colfax, CA. to Fred and Zulma Stone.

Winifred's husband was in the Air Force and they moved to Fallon in 1970. The couple had traveled the world while he was in the military. Fallon was his last duty station and they remained here after he retired.

Winifred adapted to a country lifestyle, her love was her family and gardening. Early morning, late afternoon was spent outside tending to her vegetable garden or her flowers. She spent time in the kitchen, canning the harvest that she grew each year.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four of her half sisters, and her son, Floyd Hinkey.

Winifred is survived by her husband of almost 65 years, Loyd Hinkey; sister, Zelma; brothers, Walter and Fred; son and daughter-in-law, Loyd and Nelda Hinkey; daughter and son-in-law, Diana and Tracy Whitaker; daughter, Bobbie Marlin; grandchildren, Lisa, Amanda, Christina, Heather, Christopher, Justin, Jason, Dean, Dillon, Monique, Kandice, Brooklen, Savannah; great-grandchildren, Adrienne, Vanessa and Peyton; numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Winifred's life will be held on Friday, March 23, 2018 at 1:00 PM at The Gardens Chapel.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV 89406 775 423-8928