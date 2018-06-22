Winston "Wink" Richards passed from this world April 14, 2018 in his Carson City home with his daughters at his side. He was just shy of his 81st birthday. He had been under hospice care for a short time before his passing.

Wink was the son of H. Smith and Blanche Richards. He came to Carson City with his family in 1951, where he completed high school.

He earned a degree in business from Utah State University in Logan where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity.

Upon graduation, he returned to Carson City. Wink enjoyed a long career with the State of Nevada, where he held the position of Chief of the Motor Carrier Division at the Department of Motor Vehicles. He retired from the State in 1989, but was an active real estate investor, owning apartment buildings and other rental properties.

An avid sportsman, Wink was passionate about hunting and fishing, which he enjoyed through all the years of his life. He loved these sports, he loved the outdoors, and he loved Nevada. He spent a great deal of his time at his brother's ranch in Fallon where, in addition to hunting and fishing, he enjoyed wildlife and land management. He was proud of his many hunting and fishing trophies and had many stories to tell from his life in the outdoors.

Wink loved his family and he had many friends from all walks of life. He retained friendships from childhood and college and many others that he gained throughout his lifetime both in his career and from the local community.

Wink is survived by his daughters, Juli Burn (Bob) of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Connie Rose (Ken) of New River, Arizona; grandson, Kevin Burn (Samantha) of Port St. Lucie, Florida; and two great granddaughters. He is also survived by his five siblings, brother Garth Richards (Joanie) of Carson City; sisters, Sandra Schank of Gainesville, Florida, Camille Sakelaris (Angelo) of Reno, Cathy Gickling (Ed) of Draper, Utah and Janet Sutliff (Ken) of South Jordan, Utah; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Wink's wishes were that no formal services be held, and that following cremation, his ashes be scattered at his brother's Fallon ranch; a favorite place for hunting and fishing.