Wyatt Pittman Norvell

Provided Photo

Wyatt Pittman Norvell passed away peacefully in the ICU at Carson Tahoe Hospital after a valiant battle with cancer. He suffered greatly the last months of his life from the multiple consequences of the disease, but he endured it all with courage and acceptance having the unwavering love and support of Mary Ross, his beloved companion of twenty-nine years.

Wyatt was born to Helen June Birt and Joseph Winchester Norvell on January 23, 1957. He lived the first two years of life in San Mateo, California. It was here that his great love of the ocean began. Even at the tender age, he loved family excursions to nearby Coyote Point, where he couldn’t get enough of skimming stones and hunting for shells.

Our father often took Wyatt with him to fish in the ocean. These trips sparked Wyatt’s passion for fishing, a love that stayed with him for many years. When our family moved to Carson City, Nevada in 1959, Wyatt’s love for the outdoors grew. He frequented Lake Lahontan, Lake Tahoe, and other local fishing spots. Later on, he made many trips to Half-Moon Bay, near San Francisco, because of his love of the ocean and, in later years, savored trips to the southern Oregon coast with his sweetheart Mary. They had planned to move to Oregon one day, a dream they never realized due to his failing health.

Wyatt also loved hiking the hills around Virginia City. On one occasion, he took our mother along. As they made their way back to the van it began to snow and Wyatt, who had already reached the van, began shooting his gun into the air in hopes of helping her find the way. She followed the sound of the shots and was soon able to find him and the van and safely return home.

Along with his love of hiking, fishing, and the ocean, Wyatt had a great enjoyment of guns and target practicing. He was an excellent shot. My boys fondly remember watching him load and shoot his musket.

One of his greatest talents was his skill as a chef. He graduated with honors from the University of Nevada with an associate degree in Culinary Arts, a talent he cultivated all his life. He cooked amazing dishes for his family and shared special culinary creations with friends. We all have memories of the extraordinary meals he made for us.

Wyat passed away far more quickly than any of us expected. Instead of the days we thought he had when he went to the hospital, he had only hours. He was a man of integrity who had a big heart. He loved animals and expecially the many special pets who blessed his and Mary’s lives.

He is survived by his beloved companion and sweetheart, Mary Ross; by his daughter, Jasmine (Tip) Thompson; his mother, Helen Jones; his siblings, Harlow (Cindy) Norvell, Belva (Ed) Tomany, and Wanda (Darrell) Luce; as well as three grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.

WE are grateful to the ICU staff who held his hands as he passed out of this painful world, beyond the veil of death, and into his Heavenly Father’s loving arms and eternal peace.

There will be no memorial service or burial. Wyatt wanted to die as he lived, without self-aggrandizing fanfare and in quiet goodness. After cremation, his ashes will be scattered upon the beautiful waves of the Pacific Ocean along the Oregon coast where he and Mary had hoped so much to live out their last days together.

We love you forever, Wyatt!