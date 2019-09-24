Wyman “Bo” Dean Sargent March 3, 1949 ~ September 17, 2019

Wyman “Bo” Dean Sargent of Carson City, NV, A beloved husband, proud father and grandfather, passed away on September 17, 2019.

A Carson High School graduate and Vietnam Navy Veteran aboard the Destroyer USS Eversole. An active member of the Honor Flight Nevada. Proudly deep within his roots and culture. Bo was a Washoe Tribal member where he enjoyed his mentorship in the Archeology department.

Wyman is survived by his wife of 31 years, Joanie Sargent; brother Robert Sargent; children Lana Lambert, Shane Sargent, Brandi Sargent, Chris Sargent, Angie Alsobrook, Shanee Alsobrook, Brandon Hubbard, and Ronnell Sargent; as well as grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Bernice Sargent, sisters Mary Sargent and Ginger Dutchy.

He will remain forever in our hearts.

Services will be held September 28, 2019, at 11:00 am. Located at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 411 N. Saliman Rd. Carson City, NV. A traditional burial will follow at the Stewart Indian Colony Cemetery, and a dinner at the LDS Church.