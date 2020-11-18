Yolanda Ana Geerhart

Yolanda Anna Geerhart passed away on November 6th 2020

Preceeded in death by her mom Judy Wise. Survived by her husband Darin Geerhart, son Jamie Wise, daughters Nicole Saathoff and Jasmine Geerhart, uncles Raymond Wise and Rex Wise, aunts Sharon wise and Maggie Wise, great aunt Jean Parcells, sister Rachel Campos, as well as many cousins and grandchildren.

She lost her battle with stage 4 breast cancer and brain cancer, which she fought for 3 years.

Waltons Funeral home is handling the cremation. The family is having a private funeral.