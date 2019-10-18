Yoshiko Johnson Oct 5, 2019

Yoshiko Johnson was 92 years old when she died at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond.

She is survived by her daughter Cheryl (David) Adams; her granddaughter Staci (Chris) Leija and great-grandchildren David, Anabelle, and Madison; her granddaughter Stephanie (Peter) Sadabseng and great-grandchildren Sage and Peter; and granddaughter Tabitha (Jonathan) Silva and great-granddaughters Kennedi, Charlee, and Dylan.

A private celebration of life will be held.