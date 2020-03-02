Y’Vette Diyin Linnell, age 51, passed away on February 27, 2020 at her home in Fallon.

She was born December 11, 1968 in Castro Valley, CA to Clinton and Luella Jean Riggs Linnell.

Y’Vette had worked as a ticket writer for a Sports Book. She was also a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Lone Tree Ward in Fallon.

She is survived by her daughters, Siubhan Huston-George of Reno, NV; Seonaid McCormack of Wilton, CA; and Seona Thompson of Akron, CO; her mother Jeannie of Fallon; Sisters, Julia Arnold of Tracy, CA; and Veronica McNamara of Arizona; brother, Cal Linnell of Reno and 5 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Clinton.

A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Tolas Pl. LDS Church in Fallon.

Arrangements are with Smith Family Funeral Home, Fallon 423-2255.