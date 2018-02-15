Zachary Scott Griswold

August 13, 2000 – February 13, 2018

Zach was born to Chad and Candice Griswold on August 13, 2000 in Bakersfield, CA. He was the first grandchild born on both sides of his parent's families and was showered with love even before his birth. He was raised in Lake Isabella, CA until age 2 ½ when his family relocated to Ridgecrest, CA. While living in Ridgecrest he became a big brother to his sister, Grace, in 2004.

In February 2007 his family relocated to Kodiak, Alaska as his dad accepted a position of firefighter at the Coast Guard Base. Zach took to Kodiak extremely well and loved to fish, hunt, ice skate and play baseball. He made many friends through elementary, middle and high school while living in Kodiak.

In December 2015, his family relocated to Fallon, Nevada for his father's job. Once in Fallon, Zach decided to complete high school through the Online Program offered by the high school. He also received his driver's license and accepted his first job at Pizza Barn, at the time of his passing he was employed at Papa Murphy's.

Zach loved the outdoors – especially hunting and fishing, he got his first buck in October 2017 while hunting with his dad in Eureka County, NV. He loved online gaming with his friends and going for a drive in his Chevy Tahoe. He was

extremely loved by his friends and family.

Zach was tragically taken from his family in a vehicle accident on Hwy 50 east of Fallon on February 13th.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Dennis Coleck.

Zach is survived by his dad & mom Chad and Candice and sister Grace of Fallon, NV; his grandparents, Don and Debi Griswold of Lake Isabella, CA and Russ and Jill Green of Emmett, ID; uncles and aunts – Scott and Nicole Griswold of Lake Isabella, CA, Matt and Lisa Griswold of Weldon, CA, Jackie and Julie Barton of Bakersfield, CA and Jake and Kali Coleck of Arroyo Grande, CA as well as many cousins and extended family.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 24th at 3pm at Victory Baptist Church, 1445 Lucas Rd., Fallon NV 89406.

Arrangements are with Smith Family Funeral Home in Fallon, 775-423-2255.