UPDATE: Missing Carson City inmate recaptured

Alfonso Pinuelas-Duran

NDOC

UPDATE, 2:43 p.m., May 12

Alfonso Pinuelas-Duran was recaptured by Churchill County Sheriff’s Office, according to NDOT. He is being transported to Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City.

INITIAL STORY

A minimum security offender walked away from the Stewart Conservation Camp in Carson City on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Alfonso Pinuelas-Duran, number 1230440, a 29-year-old male was found missing during an institutional count at SCC. He arrived at the NDOC from Washoe County on March 3 and was transferred to SCC where he was serving 72-180 months for DUI (3).

Pinuelas-Duran is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 165 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He is Hispanic, and has scars on his left hand, thumb and forearm.

A retake warrant has been issued. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pinuelas-Duran should immediately contact 911.