Officials investigating train derailment near Wells

Officials are investigating a train derailment just east of Wells along Interstate 80.

Initial reports say nine flat cars, two tankers and three box cars were off the Union Pacific rails that parallels the freeway three miles from Wells.

I-80 was closed for nearly an hour because of a white powder blowing from one of the damaged cars toward the freeway. But a spokesman for the Nevada Highway Patrol said the freeway was reopened after the substance was determined to be aluminum oxide. That’s a skin irritant but isn’t considered hazardous.