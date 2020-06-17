One man arrested twice, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

• At 12:43 p.m., a 43-year-old woman was arrested after deputies were called to a report of a woman lying on the sidewalk outside Panda Kitchen. She was charged with violating the no-alcohol provision in her pre-trial release conditions. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 3:48 p.m., a Reno man was charged with DUI 1st alcohol after deputies were dispatched to the area of the McDonalds on North Carson Street for a report of an intoxicated person driving a vehicle with no license plates. Bail was set at $1,000.

TUESDAY

• At 9 a.m., a 32-year-old state employee surrendered to deputies at the jail on a warrant charging domestic battery 1st offense. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 11:47 a.m., a 33-year-old was arrested on an outstanding warrant, then rearrested on a charge of obtaining money under false pretenses for allegedly taking his roommate’s credit card and using it to obtain $100. Bail was set at $1,840.