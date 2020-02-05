Carson man arrested in connection with shooting at Carson Colony

Logan Odaye

Carson sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect on charges in a shooting and an abduction that occurred Tuesday evening on the Washoe Tribe Carson Colony along Curry Street.

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said Logan Odaye, 22, was taken into custody at the Max Casino during mid-afternoon after allegedly battering and robbing an ex-girlfriend and later shooting his neighbor at a residence in the Carson Colony.

Odaye is accused of forcing the woman victim to a shopping center in south Carson City during mid-afternoon where he was charged with forcing her to withdraw money from a teller machine, then battering her again.

While investigating that incident, deputies were called to the Carson Colony on a report of a man who had been shot twice at about 10:30 p.m.

Furlong said the victim was Careflighted to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno with bullet wounds in an arm and a leg. The weapon was identified as a 12-gauge shotgun and Odaye immediately was identified as the shooter.

Wednesday afternoon, security at the Max Casino advised deputies that Odaye was staying in a room at the hotel. The floor was evacuated until officers talked Odaye into surrendering.

He is in the Carson City jail charged with robbery with a deadly weapon, felony assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree kidnapping, domestic battery and two contempt warrants issued in Carson City and Douglas County. His bail was set at $100,000.

Furlong said Odaye also could face federal charges from the FBI.

This incident follows a shooting that occurred about a month ago that resulted in one man’s death. The suspect in that case faces federal charges.

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night at the Carson Colony along Curry Street.

One person was shot twice — once in the arm and once in the leg — and hospitalized for treatment. The wounds were not life-threatening.

Tribal authorities typically don’t release details of incidents on their lands and Carson sheriff’s deputies are not authorized to enter those areas without specific authorization by the Washoe Tribe.

Investigators were awaiting issuance of a warrant in the case before releasing any details.

