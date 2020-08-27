One week to go in Nevada traffic sign contest

There is just one week left for people to submit contest entries for creative traffic safety messages.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is seeking safety messages to be displayed on their electronic freeway signs that focus on safety issues including buckle up, never drive impaired and other such issues.

A spokesman said messages must be no more than three lines of 18 characters including spaces. No punctuation, hashtags or emoji’s are allowed. Also no web addresses or phone numbers.

NDOT officials say they have already received more than 600 suggestions. They will continue to accept submissions until the close of business Monday, Aug. 31.

Entries can be submitted at nevadadot.com/sign or by calling 775-888-7000