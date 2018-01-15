One year after flood, warm winter, but cold, snow finally coming

Winter weather will return to Western Nevada valleys toward the end of the week, according to a statement issued by the National Weather Service.

"Bottom line up front … Winter is coming," said National Weather Service Meteorologist Alexander Hoon in a forecast issued on Monday morning. "Finally, after such a warm winter so far, we will see a big change in the pattern for the end of the week and going through the end of January as the jet streams shifts into Nevada and California."

Light rain and a chance of snow above 7,000 feet will arrive on early Tuesday morning, according to the statement.

That will just be the first taste, with the potential of 1-2 feet of snow above 7,000 feet on Thursday and Friday.

High winds are expected on Thursday with 50 mph gusts in the valleys.

Snow levels are expected to fall to Western Nevada valley floors with snow expected to snarl the commute on Friday morning.

Hoon predicted that colder temperatures will remain in place through the weekend, with another strong winter storm looming on Sunday.