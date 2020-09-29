Only one applicant so far for Carson City supervisor seat

The Ward 3 Supervisor opening has so far attracted one applicant.

Robey Willis, who served as a Justice of the Peace for 22 years, from 1989 to 2011, has applied.

Asked why he was applying, Willis said, “To pay back Carson City for being so good to me.”

Willis also was a juvenile special master associate municipal court judge from 1984 to 1988 and has served as a senior judge since retiring. He served on the Carson City School Board for eight years and on the Parks and Recreation Commission for four years and has been involved in several community organizations including the Kiwanis, where he serves as chair of the group’s Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day.

His application includes recommendations from former Justice of the Peace John Tatro and former Carson City Mayor Ray Masayko.

“I believe I am a team player, which helps make a board more cohesive,” Willis wrote in his application. “I will bring fresh ideas to the board. I will certainly be on the look out for more quality of life programs to bring to the board.”

Carson City is accepting applications for Ward 3 Supervisor until 5 p.m. Oct. 9. The application and requirements, including being a current resident of Ward 3, can be found online at https://www.carson.org/government/application-for-ward-3.

The Board of Supervisors plans to interview applicants at a special meeting on Nov. 4. The appointee will serve out the remaining two years on Supervisor Lori Bagwell’s term starting in January, when Bagwell becomes Carson City mayor.