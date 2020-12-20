Open enrollment for Nevada Health Link ends Jan. 15

Officials at Nevada Health link are reminding residents who need insurance that, while health exchanges in other states have shut down, the open enrollment period will continue in Nevada through Jan. 15.

Nevada Health Link is the online health insurance marketplace operated by the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, which offers comprehensive health plans that meet requirements of the Affordable Care Act and subsidies for those who can’t afford coverage to reduce their costs.

Most of the nation’s health insurance marketplaces closed open enrollment Dec. 15 but Nevada made the decision to extend open enrollment four additional weeks through midnight Jan. 15

Those wishing to check out health plans available in the Silver State can do so at http://www.NevadaHealthLink.com or by calling 800-547-2927.