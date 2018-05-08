A most untruthful man

Contrary to President Trump, the FBI is still the finest law enforcement agency in the world, and its agents act in a most unpartisan manner regardless of political affiliation.

Don't believe President Trump when he says The New York Times, the Washington Post and other major newspapers deal in fake news. Neither does NBC, CBS, ABC or CNN, as he claims. Fake news can be found in the Enquirer and Fox News. Fake news can involve not broadcasting newsworthy items which do not support their political agenda.

"I am perfectly happy with my three lawyers handling the Russia matter," said Trump.

Within two weeks two out of the three were fired.

"I am perfectly happy with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson," said Trump.

Two weeks later he was ousted.

"The FBI disgracefully raided my lawyer's home, office and hotel room," said Trump.

His new attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said the FBI broke down doors and acted like stormtroopers (as Nazis were called). These were total fabrications. Michael Cohen said the FBI was respectful and courteous when serving a search warrant.

According to Trump, "I fired FBI Director James Comey because of the way he treated Hillary." "I fired Comey because the Russia probe is a made-up thing." "I fired Comey because he wouldn't say that I was not a target of the Russia probe."

Take your pick. Every person who worked for or with Comey, and has spoken for the record, say although Comey had flaws he always told the truth. "Comey is a liar and leaker," Trump is fond of saying. Neither is true.

Politfact reports that during 4.6 hours of Trump's speeches he told a lie every five minutes. Here are just a few of the lies Trump has told. To print them all would take many columns.

"Nobody is better than me on healthcare." "Nobody is better than me on the environment." "Nobody wants to take care of DACA more than me." "Nobody cherishes and respects women more than me" (gag). "Nobody is harder on Russia than me." "Nobody knows infrastructure more than me." "I've signed more bills than any president ever." When he said this he had signed 42 bills. Eisenhower signed 228 and Kennedy 200 during the same time frame. Carter, Nixon, George H.W. Bush, and Clinton also signed more.

More fabrications: "I will build a great, great wall on our southern border and I will make Mexico pay for that wall." "All the women on 'The Apprentice' flirted with me — consciously or unconsciously. That is to be expected." "The NYT sent a letter to its subscribers apologizing for their bad coverage of me." "Thousands of people in Jersey City, New Jersey were in the streets cheering when the twin towers went down on 9/11." "Obama wants to take in 250,000 refugees from Syria." The actual number was 10,000. He also lied when he claimed Obama had wiretapped his phones and the NYT reported it on Jan. 20, 2017. Neither was true.

He also said he was self-funding his campaign. His claim of donating money to charities, especially veterans charities, were proven false when the Washington Post reported Trump had not given a dime to charity since 2009.

Some of the most outrageous comments made by Trump are actually laughable and sad. "The tax cut won't help me. The cuts are intended to help middle income families." The cuts went mainly to major corporations and the most wealthy. "Healthcare will be easy to fix." "Hillary Clinton will be under investigation for years. We could likely have a president under criminal indictment, even being tried in court." Yep, we could.

About Obama's birth certificate, he said, "There is something on that birth certificate — maybe religion, maybe he's a Muslim, I don't know, or he may not have one." "If Hillary Clinton can't satisfy her husband how can she satisfy America."

Trump says he won the Electoral College vote by a wide margin and would have won the popular vote except for millions of illegal votes cast for Hillary Clinton. He actually received 56.9 percent of the Electoral College vote, which is a smaller percentage than in all but five elections. There's no proof of illegal votes for Hillary.

Trump: "I don't know where Cohen got the $130,000 to pay to Stormy Daniels." Now, Giuliani has said that Trump paid Cohen the $130,000. The story seems to change around the clock. Personally, I want a hat that says, "Make porn stars great again."

"Nobody is better on crime than I am," said Trump. Could be.

