Abby Johnson: Nevada is first in the West

Bellwether: one that takes the lead or initiative: leader. also: an indicator of trends — Merriam-Webster Dictionary

Now that Iowa Democrats have caucused to pick their favorites for president, the 2020 Democratic presidential race has truly begun. New Hampshire’s primary is next. Nevada’s caucus follows in mid-February.

The early caucuses and primaries test the mettle of presidential candidates and voters. Much attention was focused on Iowa where caucusing is local and meeting presidential candidates is the norm. Historically, the New Hampshire primary has been a bellwether and an endurance test. When I was involved with the John Anderson for president campaign in 1980, strong showings in Iowa, New Hampshire and Massachusetts propelled the obscure Republican Midwestern congressman into the national spotlight and ultimately led to his third-party candidacy for president.

Here in Nevada, the state Democratic Party is trying something new. In addition to the traditional caucus on Feb. 22, Democratic voters may choose to “vote” early. In Carson City, early voting at the Community Center Ponderosa Room will be available Feb. 15 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Feb. 16 from 1-5 p.m., and Feb. 18 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. The Ponderosa Room is near the southeast corner of the Community Center, located at Roop and East William streets.

Here’s how early voting will work. Registered Democrats will check in with party officials who verify the voter’s registration. The voter will receive a paper preference card with a unique four-digit code for a tablet provided at the site to choose presidential preferences. Volunteers will help people with the technology. Voters may choose at least three and no more than five candidates for president. The completed preference cards are collected in a sealed box to provide a paper backup. The results of the early voting will be tabulated by precinct and made available to the precinct caucus chairs to combine with the caucus preferences.

To participate in the Democratic presidential caucus/early vote process you must be a registered Democrat. But the caucus rules allow for same day registration; you can register as a Democrat when you show up to caucus or vote.

Carson City caucus locations Feb. 22 depend on where you live. The easiest way to find your Feb. 22 caucus location is to check the Nevada Democrats website at https://nvdems.com/2020-caucus/.

For Saturday caucus-goers, registration begins at 10 a.m., and the caucus kicks off at noon. In a precinct, voters will group themselves with other supporters of the same candidate to determine presidential preference. Head-counting is involved. For caucus-goers who supported candidates who did not amass at least 15 percent in the initial round, there’s an opportunity to align with different candidates in the next round.

I helped with voter registration at a caucus site in 2016 and was encouraged by the number of Carson City families and young people who showed up to express their presidential preferences. I hope there’s an even bigger turnout this year.

Three days of early voting provides more times and options for people who can’t attend in person on Saturday and voters who don’t like the caucus process. Early voting will likely be easier for the elderly and disabled, to avoid long lines.

Demographically, Nevada is more representative of the diversity of the nation, and thus has its own “first in the West” bellwether status. It isn’t clear from early caucuses and primaries which candidates can go the distance, but democrats in Nevada can influence the outcome by showing up to be counted.

Early voting is an easy way to participate without being present for caucus day. Whether you early vote or you caucus as a Democrat, the most important thing is to be part of the process to select the Democratic nominee for President of the United States.

Abby Johnson is a resident of Carson City, and a part-time resident of Baker.