All wrapped up
Jenny Schnabel
I’m wrapping this up with a Christmas bow
My column has come to an end
Thank you all for your time
The best part I’ve made new friends
My heart is in Carson City
It’s obvious I think you know
My wish is that each business
Would grow and grow and grow
I’ve never met a stranger
I love people, don’t you know?
I will always write poems somehow
For anyone that I know
Merry Christmas to you
2020 is at our door
May the wind rise up to meet you
With success forevermore
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree.