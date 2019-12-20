All wrapped up

I’m wrapping this up with a Christmas bow

My column has come to an end

Thank you all for your time

The best part I’ve made new friends

My heart is in Carson City

It’s obvious I think you know

My wish is that each business

Would grow and grow and grow

I’ve never met a stranger

I love people, don’t you know?

I will always write poems somehow

For anyone that I know

Merry Christmas to you

2020 is at our door

May the wind rise up to meet you

With success forevermore

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree.