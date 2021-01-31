Bruce Henderson: We ask for wisdom

Proverbs 3:23-25: “Then you will walk in your way securely And your foot will not stumble. When you lie down, you will not be afraid; when you lie down, your sleep will be sweet. Do not be afraid of sudden fear nor of the onslaught of the wicked when it comes.”

The book of Proverbs has often been called a book of wisdom. It’s no wonder. It contains the words “wise” and “wisdom” more than any other book of the Bible. Of the 400 times those words are used, 112 are in this wise book! Notice some of that wisdom just in the verses above.

By living wisely:

We can walk securely and not fall.

We don’t need to be afraid

We can have sweet sleep

Trauma need not have its way

In times such as these, it is easy to act foolishly:

In instability

In worry, depression, and paranoia

Awake all night in fear

Dreading terrible outcome of all difficulties

How will we react to hardship? The choice is ours!

But if any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask of God, who gives to all generously and without reproach, and it will be given to him. But he must ask in faith without any doubting, for the one who doubts is like the surf of the sea, driven and tossed by the wind.

Dear God, there is terror around us. Difficulties are everywhere. We ask, father, for wisdom – to react the way you would have us – to discover the peace and joy you promise – to be the examples you desire us to be – and to be confident. We pray in the name of the one who taught us to rejoice even in hard times. Amen.

Bruce Henderson is pastor at Airport Road Church of Christ. http://www.carsoncitychurchofchrist.com.