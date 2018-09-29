Carson City Chamber urges ‘no’ vote on Question 3

The Carson City Chamber Board of Directors announced their decision to vote "no" on Question 3 — the Energy Initiative.

Chamber Chairman of the Board Bob Fredlund stated, "it is clear in the Guinn Report, Possibilities, Prospects, and Pitfalls of the Energy Choice Initiative that: 'Using the Nevada Constitution as a regulatory tool forces Nevada to proceed with restructuring even if legislators find the restructuring infeasible. To reverse a constitutional amendment would take two successive elections.'" No other state has required a constitutional amendment.

Melanie A. Levine, author of the Guinn Center Report presented her unbiased findings at the Chamber luncheon on Tuesday attended by members and community residents unclear of the ramifications of this initiative.

Question 3 is a complex issue, and should it be voted into law, no one clearly knows the consequences.

As former Chairman of the Board Gil Yanuck stated, "If the system is not broken, why fix it?"