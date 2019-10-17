Carson City Sheriff’s canine unit appreciates Carson City Toyota’s assistance

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Canine Unit greatly appreciates the generosity of Carson City Toyota. Year after year, Carson City Toyota has provided donations to the unit, which has been used to promote the health and training of our canine partners.

This year’s donation came at a time as the unit is considering the expense of acquiring canine emergency medical training aids and equipment. Being trained and prepared for the worst moment when one of our canines sustains a life-threatening injury could mean the difference between life and death for our canine partners. The skill set required to stabilize our canines in the field requires specialized training and equipment which is exactly what Carson City Toyota’s donation will provide.

Using the money donated by Carson City Toyota, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office will purchase a realistic canine casualty simulation device. The simulator will allow K-9 handlers to practice a variety of field-related medical procedures including treatment of gunshot wounds, tracheotomies, CPR and administering IVs. The simulator provides behavioral responses one would expect from a wounded dog, including barking and whimpering. The multitude of scenarios the training simulator will provide will not only be used to train our handler teams but will also be used to help promote basic first aid competency to our community pet owners. In the upcoming year, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Canine Unit will be hosting community canine first aid workshops. The training simulator purchased with Carson City Toyota’s donation will be at every one of the workshops, providing an opportunity for pet owners to learn basic canine first aid.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office thanks Carson City Toyota for its generosity and sincere support of our canine partners.

With sincerest appreciation,

Ken Furlong

Sheriff