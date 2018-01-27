Carson City Volunteer Connection for Jan. 28

As we celebrate the new year, here are some fantastic opportunities that are waiting just for you! If you are interested in volunteering, contact Sandy at 775-687-4680, ext. 6. Don't call the agency you're interested in volunteering with directly, as they cannot process your application to volunteer.

Carson Tahoe Health, one of the most trusted healthcare providers in Northern Nevada, is looking for active adults to join its growing team of outstanding volunteers. CTH couldn't provide the exceptional care it does without its beloved volunteers. Volunteer opportunities include shuttling patients in the parking lot, assisting patients in wheelchairs, guiding visitors, and helping in its fabulous Auxiliary-run Gift Shop! Call Sandy at RSVP to learn how you can apply and register to begin your first step in joining the Carson Tahoe team!

ComputerCorps is seeking volunteers to disassemble, test, repair, upgrade and reassemble donated computer and other equipment to create refurbished computers, printers, and monitors. ComputerCorps then donates this refurbished computer equipment to deserving individuals, organizations and schools at little or no cost. Volunteers receive free lunch and earn credits toward the purchase of computers or electronic equipment for each hour served. Kitchen help is also needed. If you're interested in giving some of your time to this worthy organization, call Sandy at RSVP!

RSVP is seeking a field representative(s) to help elders, veterans and caregivers in Lyon County with programs provided by volunteers such as transportation, veterans services, respite care and personal emergency response systems. Duties include leadership of program, collecting monthly time sheets, volunteer recruitment-client match, community outreach, and documentation. A commitment of about 10 hours per week is required. Monthly stipend, out-of-pocket expenses and mileage reimbursement are provided. Call Sandy at the RSVP office if you're interested.

The ESL In-Home Program is seeking community volunteer tutors to provide ESL tutoring, literacy, or citizenship study to adult immigrants. You don't need to be bilingual to volunteer with ESL!

RSVP is in need of volunteer drivers to transport local seniors, veterans and adults with disabilities to important medical appointments and errands. Hours are flexible according to your availability. Join our team and help make a difference in a senior's life today!

Classy Seconds Thrift Shop is seeking volunteers for various positions throughout the shop. Volunteers are needed to help sort clothing, organize the book nook, arrange displays and greet donors. This opportunity allows Advocates to End Domestic Violence to aid victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Through volunteer service, we're able to help victims escape violent situations.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office's Carson City Substation is looking for volunteers to assist individuals by phone or in person who are in need of services provided by the Sheriff's Office. Services may include checking on seniors by phone, issuing special permits, answering questions, and more! Please contact Sandy for more details.

Catmandu is seeking volunteers to care for adult cats and kittens in its Carson City facility. It needs volunteers to feed and help socialize the animals until they're placed with a new family.

All volunteers receive orientation and training. In addition to these great opportunities, many of our other partner organizations could use your help as a volunteer. RSVP offers mileage reimbursement and insurance coverage. If you're a governmental agency or nonprofit organization and would like RSVP to feature your need for volunteers, contact Sandy at RSVP at 775-687-4680, ext. 6.