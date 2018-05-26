Carson City Volunteer Connection for May 27

These local organizations need help with a variety of fun and interesting volunteer opportunities. If you're interested in volunteering, contact Sandy at 775-687-4680, ext. 6. Don't call the agency you're interested in volunteering with directly, as they can't process applications to volunteer.

We need your help! RSVP is seeking a field representative(s) to help elders, veterans and caregivers in Lyon County based in Fernley with programs provided by volunteers such as transportation, veterans services, respite car and personal emergency response systems. Duties include leadership of program, collecting monthly time sheets, volunteer recruitment-client match, community outreach, and documentation. A commitment of about 10 hours per week is required. Monthly stipend, out-of-pocket expenses and mileage reimbursement are provided. Call Sandy at the RSVP office if you're interested.

Carson Tahoe Health, one of the most trusted healthcare providers in Northern Nevada, has openings for volunteers in the following areas: food and nutrition services, clerical services, escorts and directional assistance, patient wheelchair services and the Auxiliary Gift Shop. If you have a minimum of four hours per week of your time to give, contact Sandy at RSVP to learn how to be a part of this fabulous team!

NEW! The Carson City Sheriff's Office is looking for qualified persons to assist in its Patrol Division, assistance at the front counter and the Jail Visiting program. All candidates will be trained by the Sheriff's Office. If you're a retired person and can volunteer 4-8 hours a week, then this might be perfect for you if you're looking for something to do. Call Sandy at RSVP to learn more!

RSVP is seeking a volunteer to provide office assistance for our Respite Care program. If you have a few hours a week to give to support this fantastic program, please contact Sandy at RSVP!

ComputerCorps is seeking volunteers to disassemble, test, repair, upgrade and reassemble donated computer and other equipment to create refurbished computers, printers, and monitors. ComputerCorps then donates this refurbished computer equipment to deserving individuals, organizations and schools at little or no cost. Volunteers receive free lunch and earn credits toward the purchase of computers or electronic equipment for each hour served. Kitchen help is also needed. If you're interested in giving some of your time to this worthy organization, call Sandy at RSVP!

The ESL In-Home Program is seeking community volunteer tutors to provide ESL tutoring, literacy, or citizenship study to adult immigrants. You don't need to be bilingual to volunteer with ESL!

Classy Seconds Thrift Shop is seeking volunteers for various positions throughout the shop. Volunteers are needed to help sort clothing, organize the book nook, arrange displays and greet donors. This opportunity allows Advocates to End Domestic Violence to aid victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Through volunteer service, we're able to help victims escape violent situations.

Catmandu is seeking volunteers to care for adult cats and kittens in its Carson City facility. It needs volunteers to feed and help socialize the animals until they're placed with a new family.

All volunteers receive orientation and training. In addition to these great opportunities, many of our other partner organizations could use your help as a volunteer. RSVP offers mileage reimbursement and insurance coverage. If you're a governmental agency, proprietary health care organization or nonprofit organization and would like RSVP to feature your need for volunteers, please contact Sandy at RSVP at 775-687-4680, ext. 6.