Ten community members attended the Clear Creek Bowmen’s 3-D archery shoot on Dec. 1 to support the upcoming “Holiday with a Hero” event, in spite of the inclement weather and the archery shoot never having taken place. Clear Creek Bowmen matched the donations, providing a total of $400 to the Carson City Sheriff’s Office for the upcoming Christmas shopping event to assist children with their Christmas shopping for family members this month.

Clear Creek Bowmen