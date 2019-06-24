Cheers & Judos for June 22, 2019

Thanks for cleaning windows

I would like to give a kudos to local business Executive Cleaning for offering to clean all of her home windows at a discounted price of $50 last week. Love said they were kind enough to go beyond and she gave them an extra $25 as a thank you.

Chris Love

Carson City

Kiwanis Club gives thanks for donations

The Kiwanis Club of Sierra Nevada held its annual fundraiser on June 1 at the Wildcat Grill and Veranda at Western Nevada College. The club members wish to thank the following vendors whose donations enabled them to have such a successful event, as it means the Kiwanis will continue to provide services to many Carson City organizations in the upcoming year:

Amador Cellars Winery; Blossom Salon & Spa; Butler’s Market; Capitol Auto; Carol Swanson — Mary Kay; Carson City Symphonic Association

Carson Jewelry and Loan; Charles Spinetta Winery; Chateau Davell; Cipriani’s Downtown Barber Shop; Coombs and Brewer Dentist; Deaver Winery

East to West Embroidery; Ganesha Enterprises; Glen Eagles Restaurant; Gold Dust West Casino. Hellwig Winery; John Terveer — CTC Financial; Joseph Harder; Kaleidoscope; Karmere Winery; LA Bakery; Le Mulet Rouge Tasting Room; Lewis Hardy; Mangia Tutto; Marilyn Koschella; Mary Dismore — Western Title; Paul and Becky Pleasants; Purple Avacado; Red’s Old 395 Grill; Rustically Devine; San Marcos Grill; Sierra La Bone; Silver Oak Golf Course. Teri Karlsson — Caldwell Banker Real Estate; The Basil; The Martin; Toiyabe Golf Course; Touched by an Angel; Trader Joes; Victoria Williams — Caldwell Banker; Villa Basque Cafe; Wilderotter Winery.

Kiwanis Club of Sierra Nevada